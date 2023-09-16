Saturday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (96-51) and Miami Marlins (76-72) squaring off at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on September 16.

The Braves will give the nod to Jared Shuster (4-3, 5.26 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Bryan Hoeing (2-2, 4.04 ERA).

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Braves vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 133 times this season and won 88, or 66.2%, of those games.

Atlanta has a record of 76-32, a 70.4% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (858) in baseball so far this year.

The Braves have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule