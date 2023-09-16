Saturday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (83-64) and the Washington Nationals (65-83) facing off at American Family Field (on September 16) at 7:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Brewers.

The probable pitchers are Corbin Burnes (9-8) for the Brewers and Trevor Williams (6-10) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Nationals have compiled a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in two of those games).

The Nationals have been victorious in 56, or 42.1%, of the 133 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has a mark of 2-3 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +220 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 31.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Washington scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (634 total, 4.3 per game).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.98 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule