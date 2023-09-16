The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0) host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-0) at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Ohio State owns the 51st-ranked offense this season (431 yards per game), and has been even better on defense, ranking third-best with only 193.5 yards allowed per game. Western Kentucky's offense has been thriving, posting 46.5 points per game (14th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 65th by giving up 23 points per game.

Below we dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on FOX.

Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream:

City: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky Key Statistics

Ohio State Western Kentucky 431 (66th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 449 (55th) 193.5 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 454 (107th) 133 (87th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122 (98th) 298 (30th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 327 (12th) 1 (9th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (109th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (6th)

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has thrown for 497 yards (248.5 ypg) to lead Ohio State, completing 64.2% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has carried the ball 17 times for a team-high 103 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

This season, DeaMonte Trayanum has carried the ball 14 times for 77 yards (38.5 per game).

Marvin Harrison Jr. has hauled in nine catches for 178 yards (89 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Emeka Egbuka has hauled in eight passes while averaging 55 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Cade Stover has been the target of seven passes and hauled in five receptions for 98 yards, an average of 49 yards per contest.

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has 589 passing yards, or 294.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 67.5% of his passes and has thrown six touchdowns with zero interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 20.5 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

Davion Ervin-Poindexter is his team's leading rusher with 15 carries for 78 yards, or 39 per game.

Markese Stepp has racked up 69 yards on 13 carries with one touchdown.

Easton Messer leads his squad with 134 receiving yards on 11 receptions with one touchdown.

Dalvin Smith has put up a 107-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught nine passes on 13 targets.

Blue Smith's nine targets have resulted in eight grabs for 88 yards and one touchdown.

