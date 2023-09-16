The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-0) will look to upset the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 27.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 63.5 points.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Channel: FOX

City: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends

Ohio State has put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Buckeyes have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 27.5-point favorites.

Western Kentucky has covered once in one games with a spread this season.

Ohio State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +900 Bet $100 to win $900 To Win the Big Ten +210 Bet $100 to win $210

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.