With the college football season rolling into Week 3, the schedule includes 12 games that feature teams from the MAC. To ensure you don't miss any of the action, review the column below for details on how to watch.

MAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Kent State Golden Flashes 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Liberty Flames at Buffalo Bulls 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Iowa State Cyclones at Ohio Bobcats 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Indiana State Sycamores at Ball State Cardinals 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UMass Minutemen at Eastern Michigan Eagles 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Central Michigan Chippewas at Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 Peacock Western Michigan Broncos at Iowa Hawkeyes 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) San Jose State Spartans at Toledo Rockets 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Miami (OH) RedHawks at Cincinnati Bearcats 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northern Illinois Huskies at Nebraska Cornhuskers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Bowling Green Falcons at Michigan Wolverines 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) Akron Zips at Kentucky Wildcats 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)

