As we roll into Week 3 of the college football campaign, there are six games involving teams from the Southland on the slate. For info on how to watch all of the action, keep scrolling.

Southland Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Lamar Cardinals at South Dakota Coyotes 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) SE Louisiana Lions at Eastern Washington Eagles 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at Northwestern State Demons 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Houston Christian Huskies at UT Martin Skyhawks 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) McNeese Cowboys at Alcorn State Braves 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 Braves All-Access Incarnate Word Cardinals at Abilene Christian Wildcats 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

