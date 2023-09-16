Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, September 16, when the Pittsburgh Panthers and West Virginia Mountaineers match up at 7:30 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Panthers. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Pittsburgh (-10.8) 50.5 Pittsburgh 31, West Virginia 20

West Virginia Betting Info (2023)

The Mountaineers have one win against the spread this year.

Two of the Mountaineers' two games have hit the over.

Pittsburgh Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers compiled a 6-7-0 ATS record last season.

The Panthers and their opponent combined to hit the over eight out of 13 times last year.

Mountaineers vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed West Virginia 35.5 27.5 56 17 15 38 Pittsburgh 33 17 33 17 -- --

