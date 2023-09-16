The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) and the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-1) square off at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

West Virginia is totaling 463.5 yards per game offensively this year (31st in the FBS), and is giving up 356.0 yards per game (71st) on the other side of the ball. Pittsburgh ranks 81st in the FBS with 376.5 total yards per contest, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 18th-best by allowing just 248.5 total yards per game.

See more details below, including how to watch this game on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Key Statistics

West Virginia Pittsburgh 463.5 (47th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376.5 (89th) 356.0 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.5 (15th) 225.0 (18th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.0 (75th) 238.5 (65th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.5 (78th) 2 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 2 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (74th)

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has thrown for 402 yards (201.0 ypg) to lead West Virginia, completing 57.8% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 104 rushing yards on 20 carries with one rushing touchdown.

CJ Donaldson has racked up 137 yards on 31 carries while finding paydirt one time as a runner.

Jahiem White has collected 110 yards on 12 attempts, scoring one time.

Hudson Clement's leads his squad with 177 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on five receptions (out of seven targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Devin Carter has caught six passes for 90 yards (45.0 yards per game) this year.

Kole Taylor has a total of 86 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing five passes.

Pittsburgh Stats Leaders

Phil Jurkovec leads Pittsburgh with 393 yards on 27-of-55 passing with four touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 41 rushing yards (20.5 ypg) on 17 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Daniel Carter is his team's leading rusher with 17 carries for 90 yards, or 45.0 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

C'Bo Flemister has compiled 65 yards on 15 carries, while also catching two passes for 35 yards.

Gavin Bartholomew has racked up 118 receiving yards on five receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Konata Mumpfield has recorded 87 receiving yards (43.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns on seven receptions.

Daejon Reynolds' nine targets have resulted in four grabs for 52 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed West Virginia or Pittsburgh gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.