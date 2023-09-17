Right now the Cleveland Browns have been given +1800 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +220

+220 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland compiled a 7-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Browns games.

Cleveland put up 349.1 yards per game on offense last season (14th in ), and it surrendered 331.2 yards per game (14th) on the other side of the ball.

Last season the Browns were 4-4 at home and 3-6 away.

When the underdog in the game, Cleveland went 3-6. When favored, the Browns were 3-4.

The Browns were 4-8 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Browns Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Nick Chubb rushed for 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

Chubb also had 27 receptions for 239 yards and one TD.

In the passing game, Amari Cooper scored nine TDs, hauling in 78 balls for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game).

Donovan Peoples-Jones had 61 receptions for 839 yards (49.4 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

Deshaun Watson passed for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), completing 58.2% of his throws, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games.

On defense last year, Myles Garrett helped lead the way with 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and four passes defended in 16 games.

Browns Player Futures

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Bengals W 24-3 +1400 2 September 18 @ Steelers - +6600 3 September 24 Titans - +10000 4 October 1 Ravens - +1600 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 49ers - +700 7 October 22 @ Colts - +25000 8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +5000 9 November 5 Cardinals - +50000 10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1600 11 November 19 Steelers - +6600 12 November 26 @ Broncos - +8000 13 December 3 @ Rams - +10000 14 December 10 Jaguars - +2000 15 December 17 Bears - +12500 16 December 24 @ Texans - +40000 17 December 28 Jets - +5000 18 January 7 @ Bengals - +1400

