Browns Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Right now the Cleveland Browns have been given +1800 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Watch the Browns this season on Fubo!
Browns Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +220
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800
Looking to place a futures bet on the Browns to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cleveland Betting Insights
- Cleveland compiled a 7-9-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Browns games.
- Cleveland put up 349.1 yards per game on offense last season (14th in ), and it surrendered 331.2 yards per game (14th) on the other side of the ball.
- Last season the Browns were 4-4 at home and 3-6 away.
- When the underdog in the game, Cleveland went 3-6. When favored, the Browns were 3-4.
- The Browns were 4-8 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.
Browns Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Nick Chubb rushed for 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns.
- Chubb also had 27 receptions for 239 yards and one TD.
- In the passing game, Amari Cooper scored nine TDs, hauling in 78 balls for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game).
- Donovan Peoples-Jones had 61 receptions for 839 yards (49.4 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- Deshaun Watson passed for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), completing 58.2% of his throws, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games.
- On defense last year, Myles Garrett helped lead the way with 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and four passes defended in 16 games.
Bet on Browns to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Browns Player Futures
2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Bengals
|W 24-3
|+1400
|2
|September 18
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|4
|October 1
|Ravens
|-
|+1600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|October 15
|49ers
|-
|+700
|7
|October 22
|@ Colts
|-
|+25000
|8
|October 29
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+5000
|9
|November 5
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|10
|November 12
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1600
|11
|November 19
|Steelers
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 26
|@ Broncos
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|@ Rams
|-
|+10000
|14
|December 10
|Jaguars
|-
|+2000
|15
|December 17
|Bears
|-
|+12500
|16
|December 24
|@ Texans
|-
|+40000
|17
|December 28
|Jets
|-
|+5000
|18
|January 7
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1400
Odds are current as of September 17 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.