Sunday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (84-64) and Washington Nationals (65-84) matching up at American Family Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on September 17.

The Brewers will give the nod to Brandon Woodruff (5-1, 1.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Patrick Corbin (10-13, 5.18 ERA).

Nationals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Nationals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 4, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-7.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games.

The Nationals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (two of those games had spread set by bookmakers).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 134 games this season and have come away with the win 56 times (41.8%) in those contests.

This season, Washington has come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +220 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Washington scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (639 total, 4.3 per game).

The Nationals have the 27th-ranked ERA (5.01) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule