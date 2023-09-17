Nationals vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 17
Sunday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (84-64) and Washington Nationals (65-84) matching up at American Family Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on September 17.
The Brewers will give the nod to Brandon Woodruff (5-1, 1.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Patrick Corbin (10-13, 5.18 ERA).
Nationals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 4, Nationals 3.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Read More About This Game
Nationals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-7.
- When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games.
- The Nationals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (two of those games had spread set by bookmakers).
- The Nationals have been underdogs in 134 games this season and have come away with the win 56 times (41.8%) in those contests.
- This season, Washington has come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +220 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Washington scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (639 total, 4.3 per game).
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked ERA (5.01) in the majors this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 12
|@ Pirates
|L 5-1
|Joan Adon vs Bailey Falter
|September 13
|@ Pirates
|L 7-6
|Jackson Rutledge vs Colin Selby
|September 14
|@ Pirates
|L 2-0
|Josiah Gray vs Mitch Keller
|September 15
|@ Brewers
|L 5-3
|Jake Irvin vs Wade Miley
|September 16
|@ Brewers
|L 9-5
|Trevor Williams vs Corbin Burnes
|September 17
|@ Brewers
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Brandon Woodruff
|September 18
|White Sox
|-
|Joan Adon vs Mike Clevinger
|September 19
|White Sox
|-
|TBA vs José Ureña
|September 20
|White Sox
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Jesse Scholtens
|September 21
|Braves
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Bryce Elder
|September 22
|Braves
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Charlie Morton
