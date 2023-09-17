The Washington Nationals (65-84) hope to break their five-game losing run versus the Milwaukee Brewers (84-64), at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The probable starters are Brandon Woodruff (5-1) for the Brewers and Patrick Corbin (10-13) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Woodruff - MIL (5-1, 1.93 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (10-13, 5.18 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his 30th of the season. He is 10-13 with a 5.18 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 165 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.18, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 29 games this season. Opposing batters have a .294 batting average against him.

Corbin has 13 quality starts under his belt this season.

Corbin has pitched five or more innings in a game 27 times this season entering this game.

In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Woodruff

Woodruff (5-1) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in nine innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 1.93, a 4.77 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .786 in nine games this season.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Woodruff will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

