Atlanta Braves (96-53) will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies (81-68) at Truist Park on Monday, September 18 at 7:20 PM ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, Ronald Acuna Jr. will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the year.

Oddsmakers list the Phillies as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Braves -105 moneyline odds. A 9.5-run total has been set in this matchup.

Braves vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler - PHI (11-6, 3.65 ERA) vs Kyle Wright - ATL (0-2, 7.48 ERA)

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Phillies Moneyline Braves Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have been favored 99 times and won 58, or 58.6%, of those games.

The Phillies have a record of 58-41 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (58.6% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies have a 3-3 record across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Braves have come away with five wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Braves have won five of seven games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, sportsbooks have not installed the Braves as underdogs once.

In the last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +260 1st 1st

