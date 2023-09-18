As of September 18 the Cleveland Browns' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +1800, put them eighth in the league.

Watch the Browns this season on Fubo!

Browns Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the AFC North: +220
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Looking to place a futures bet on the Browns to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cleveland Betting Insights

  • Cleveland went 7-9-0 ATS last season.
  • Browns games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.
  • Cleveland ranked 14th in total offense (349.1 yards per game) and 14th in total defense (331.2 yards allowed per game) last year.
  • The Browns collected four wins at home last year and three on the road.
  • Cleveland posted three wins as the favorite (in seven games) and three wins as an underdog (nine games).
  • In the AFC North the Browns were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 4-8.

Browns Impact Players

  • Nick Chubb ran for 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games last year.
  • In addition, Chubb had 27 receptions for 239 yards and one touchdown.
  • Amari Cooper had 78 catches for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games.
  • In 17 games a season ago, Donovan Peoples-Jones had 61 catches for 839 yards (49.4 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • Deshaun Watson passed for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), completing 58.2% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games.
  • As a tone-setter on defense, Myles Garrett registered 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, and 16 sacks in 16 games last year.

Bet on Browns to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Browns Player Futures

Za'Darius Smith Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Nick Chubb Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Denzel Ward Defensive Player of the Year Odds
David Njoku Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Myles Garrett Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Deshaun Watson MVP Odds
Amari Cooper Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Cedric Tillman Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Elijah Moore Offensive Player of the Year Odds

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 10 Bengals W 24-3 +1800
2 September 18 @ Steelers - +6600
3 September 24 Titans - +6600
4 October 1 Ravens - +1200
BYE - - - -
6 October 15 49ers - +700
7 October 22 @ Colts - +15000
8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +5000
9 November 5 Cardinals - +100000
10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1200
11 November 19 Steelers - +6600
12 November 26 @ Broncos - +10000
13 December 3 @ Rams - +8000
14 December 10 Jaguars - +2500
15 December 17 Bears - +15000
16 December 24 @ Texans - +50000
17 December 28 Jets - +8000
18 January 7 @ Bengals - +1800

Odds are current as of September 18 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.