As of September 18 the Cleveland Browns' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +1800, put them eighth in the league.

Watch the Browns this season on Fubo!

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +220

+220 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Looking to place a futures bet on the Browns to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland went 7-9-0 ATS last season.

Browns games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Cleveland ranked 14th in total offense (349.1 yards per game) and 14th in total defense (331.2 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Browns collected four wins at home last year and three on the road.

Cleveland posted three wins as the favorite (in seven games) and three wins as an underdog (nine games).

In the AFC North the Browns were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 4-8.

Browns Impact Players

Nick Chubb ran for 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In addition, Chubb had 27 receptions for 239 yards and one touchdown.

Amari Cooper had 78 catches for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games a season ago, Donovan Peoples-Jones had 61 catches for 839 yards (49.4 per game) and three touchdowns.

Deshaun Watson passed for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), completing 58.2% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Myles Garrett registered 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, and 16 sacks in 16 games last year.

Bet on Browns to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Browns Player Futures

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Bengals W 24-3 +1800 2 September 18 @ Steelers - +6600 3 September 24 Titans - +6600 4 October 1 Ravens - +1200 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 49ers - +700 7 October 22 @ Colts - +15000 8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +5000 9 November 5 Cardinals - +100000 10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1200 11 November 19 Steelers - +6600 12 November 26 @ Broncos - +10000 13 December 3 @ Rams - +8000 14 December 10 Jaguars - +2500 15 December 17 Bears - +15000 16 December 24 @ Texans - +50000 17 December 28 Jets - +8000 18 January 7 @ Bengals - +1800

Odds are current as of September 18 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.