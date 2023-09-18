The Cleveland Browns (1-0) take on a fellow AFC North opponent when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium, and if you're looking for best bets, we have them.

When is Browns vs. Steelers?

Game Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ABC

TV: ABC

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Pittsburgh 28 - Cleveland 4

Pittsburgh 28 - Cleveland 4 The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Browns a 57.4% chance to win.

The Browns won three of the seven games they were favored on the moneyline last season (42.9%).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Cleveland had a 3-3 record (winning 50% of its games).

Last season, the Steelers were the underdog 11 times and won five, or 45.5%, of those games.

Pittsburgh had a record of 4-6 in games where bookmakers had them as underdogs of at least +114 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (+2)



Pittsburgh (+2) The Browns' record against the spread last year was 9-8-0.

Cleveland went 3-3 as at least 2-point favorites last year.

Steelers posted a 10-6-1 record against the spread last year.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 2 points or greater, Pittsburgh went 5-4-1 last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (38)



Under (38) The two teams averaged a combined 1.3 more points per game (39.3) a season ago than this game's total of 38 points.

The Browns and the Steelers saw their opponents average a combined 4.8 more points per game last season than the over/under of 38 set in this matchup.

The Browns and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

The Steelers and their opponent combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

