Who has the advantage at the QB position when Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns (1-0) play Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) at Acrisure Stadium on September 18? For detailed analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to fare in this matchup, read on.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Steelers vs. Browns Game Info

Game Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Pickett this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kenny Pickett vs. Deshaun Watson Matchup

Kenny Pickett 2022 Stats Deshaun Watson 13 Games Played 6 63% Completion % 58.2% 2,404 (184.9) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,102 (183.7) 7 Touchdowns 7 9 Interceptions 5 237 (18.2) Rushing Yards (Per game) 175 (29.2) 3 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Other Matchup Previews

Browns Defensive Stats

Last year, the Browns were middle-of-the-pack in points allowed (22.4 per game), ranking 20th in the NFL.

When it came to stopping the pass, Cleveland ranked fifth in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 3,336 (196.2 per game) and 11th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.4).

Against the run, the Browns ranked 25th in the league in rushing yards allowed per game with 135, and they ranked 29th in rushing touchdowns allowed (22).

Defensively, Cleveland ranked 19th in the NFL in terms of third-down percentage allowed, with a mark of 39.5%. It was 16th in red-zone efficiency allowed at 55.2%.

Who comes out on top when the Browns and the Steelers square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Steelers Defensive Stats

Last season, the Steelers ranked 10th in the NFL with 20.4 points allowed per contest and ranked 14th in total yards allowed with 330.4 yards given up per game.

When it came to defending the pass, Pittsburgh was midde-of-the-pack last year, ranking 20th in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 3,779 (222.3 per game).

Against the run, the Steelers were top-10 last year, ranking ninth in the NFL with 1,838 total rushing yards allowed (108.1 allowed per game). They also ranked first in rushing TDs allowed (seven).

On defense, Pittsburgh ranked 18th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed (39.4%) and 17th in red-zone percentage allowed (55.3%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.