The Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals play on Monday at 7:05 PM ET. Yoan Moncada and C.J. Abrams have been on a tear as of late for their respective teams.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 138 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Fueled by 413 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 23rd in MLB with a .392 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.

Washington has scored 641 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.

Washington averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.98 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.459 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send Joan Adon (2-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed four innings while giving up four earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In seven starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

In seven starts this season, Adon has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of 4.2 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his nine chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 Pirates L 7-6 Away Jackson Rutledge Colin Selby 9/14/2023 Pirates L 2-0 Away Josiah Gray Mitch Keller 9/15/2023 Brewers L 5-3 Away Jake Irvin Wade Miley 9/16/2023 Brewers L 9-5 Away Trevor Williams Corbin Burnes 9/17/2023 Brewers W 2-1 Away Patrick Corbin Brandon Woodruff 9/18/2023 White Sox - Home Joan Adon Mike Clevinger 9/19/2023 White Sox - Home Jackson Rutledge José Ureña 9/20/2023 White Sox - Home Josiah Gray Jesse Scholtens 9/21/2023 Braves - Home Jake Irvin Bryce Elder 9/22/2023 Braves - Home Trevor Williams Charlie Morton 9/23/2023 Braves - Home Patrick Corbin Kyle Wright

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.