Our computer model projects a win for the Pittsburgh Steelers when they meet the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium on Monday, September 18 at 8:15 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Browns averaged 21.2 points per game on offense last season (18th in NFL), and they ranked 20th defensively with 22.4 points allowed per game. On offense, the Steelers ranked 23rd in the NFL with 322.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 13th in total defense (330.4 yards allowed per contest).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Steelers vs. Browns Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Steelers (+2) Under (38) Steelers 18, Browns 14

Steelers Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh put together a 10-6-1 ATS record last season.

The Steelers had an ATS record of 5-4-1 when playing as at least 2-point underdogs last year.

Pittsburgh games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

Last season, Steelers games resulted in an average scoring total of 40.5, which is 2.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Browns Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Browns a 56.5% chance to win.

Cleveland covered seven times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

The Browns were favored by 2 points or more six times last season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Cleveland games.

The over/under in this matchup is 38 points, 5.2 fewer than the average total in last season's Browns contests.

Steelers vs. Browns 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cleveland 21.2 22.4 22.5 20.8 20.1 23.9 Pittsburgh 18.1 20.4 19.9 18.3 16.6 22.2

