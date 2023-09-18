Steelers vs. Browns: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Browns (1-0) take on a fellow AFC North opponent when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
The betting trends and insights for the Browns and Steelers can be seen below before you bet on Monday's matchup.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Steelers vs. Browns Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, September 18, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Browns
|2.5
|38.5
|-140
|+115
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Steelers vs. Browns Betting Records & Stats
Pittsburgh Steelers
- The Steelers' games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 38.5 points in nine of 17 outings.
- Pittsburgh had a 40.5-point average over/under in its outings last year, 2.0 more points than the point total for this game.
- The Steelers' record against the spread last season was 10-6-1.
- Last season, the Steelers won five out of the 11 games, or 45.5%, in which they were the underdog.
- Pittsburgh had a record of 3-6, a 33.3% win rate, when it was set as an underdog of +115 or more by oddsmakers last season.
Cleveland Browns
- The Browns and their opponents scored more than 38.5 points in 13 of 17 games last season.
- The average total in Cleveland's matchups last season was 43.2, 4.7 more points than the over/under for this game.
- The Browns' record against the spread last year was 7-9-0.
- The Browns were the moneyline favorite seven total times last season. They finished 3-4 in those games.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, Cleveland went 3-3 (50%).
Browns vs. Steelers Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Browns
|21.2
|18
|22.4
|20
|43.2
|13
|Steelers
|18.1
|26
|20.4
|10
|40.5
|9
Steelers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.5
|40.1
|40.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.7
|22.0
|23.3
|ATS Record
|10-6-1
|4-3-1
|6-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-10-0
|3-5-0
|4-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-2
|3-2
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|5-6
|1-2
|4-4
Browns Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.2
|40.4
|45.7
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.7
|21.9
|25.1
|ATS Record
|7-9-0
|3-4-0
|4-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-8-1
|4-3-1
|4-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-4
|2-3
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|4-6
|2-1
|2-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.