The New York Liberty will host the Washington Mystics in Game 2 of the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs.

Mystics vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Mystics vs. Liberty

Washington puts up an average of 80.5 points per game, only 0.1 fewer points than the 80.6 New York gives up.

This season, the Mystics have a 13-7 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.4% from the field.

Washington shoots 33.6% from beyond the arc this season. That's just 0.5 percentage points lower than New York has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (34.1%).

The Mystics have a 10-8 record when the team hits more than 34.1% of their three-point attempts.

New York averages 37.9 rebounds per game, outrebounding Washington by 5.6 boards per contest.

Mystics Recent Performance

In their previous 10 games, the Mystics are putting up 78.8 points per contest, 1.7 fewer points than their season average (80.5).

In their previous 10 games, the Mystics are draining 8.7 threes per contest, 0.9 more than their season average (7.8). They also own a higher three-point percentage over their last 10 games (35.2%) compared to their season average (33.6%).

Mystics Injuries