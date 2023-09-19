How to Watch the Nationals vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 19
Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox take the field on Tuesday at Nationals Park against Jackson Rutledge, who is the named starter for the Washington Nationals. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Nationals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit the second-fewest home runs in MLB action this season (139).
- Washington ranks 23rd in MLB with a .392 slugging percentage.
- The Nationals rank 12th in the majors with a .252 batting average.
- Washington has the No. 22 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (642 total runs).
- The Nationals are 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.
- Nationals hitters strike out 7.1 times per game, the second-lowest average in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Washington has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- Washington has a 4.98 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals have the third-highest WHIP in baseball (1.464).
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Rutledge (0-1) gets the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw 3 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/14/2023
|Pirates
|L 2-0
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Mitch Keller
|9/15/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-3
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Wade Miley
|9/16/2023
|Brewers
|L 9-5
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Corbin Burnes
|9/17/2023
|Brewers
|W 2-1
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/18/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-1
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Mike Clevinger
|9/19/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Jackson Rutledge
|José Ureña
|9/20/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Jesse Scholtens
|9/21/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Bryce Elder
|9/22/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Charlie Morton
|9/23/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Kyle Wright
|9/24/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Max Fried
