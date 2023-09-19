Steelers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers have +3500 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 19.
Steelers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500
Pittsburgh Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh put together a 10-6-1 ATS record last year.
- The Steelers and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.
- Pittsburgh ranked 23rd in total offense (322.6 yards per game) and 13th in total defense (330.4 yards allowed per game) last year.
- Last year the Steelers were 4-4 at home and 5-4 on the road.
- When the underdog in the game, Pittsburgh went 5-6. When favored, the Steelers went 4-2.
- The Steelers were 3-3 in the AFC North and 5-7 in the AFC overall.
Steelers Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Najee Harris rushed for 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- Also, Harris had 41 receptions for 229 yards and three touchdowns.
- Kenny Pickett passed for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), completing 63.0% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games.
- Also, Pickett ran for 237 yards and three TDs.
- George Pickens had 52 catches for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- Pat Freiermuth had 63 catches for 732 yards (48.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.
- As a tone-setter on defense, Alex Highsmith recorded 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and 14.5 sacks in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|49ers
|L 30-7
|+600
|2
|September 18
|Browns
|W 26-22
|+3000
|3
|September 24
|@ Raiders
|-
|+10000
|4
|October 1
|@ Texans
|-
|+75000
|5
|October 8
|Ravens
|-
|+1400
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|October 22
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|9
|November 2
|Titans
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|Packers
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 19
|@ Browns
|-
|+3000
|12
|November 26
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1800
|13
|December 3
|Cardinals
|-
|+100000
|14
|December 7
|Patriots
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|16
|December 23
|Bengals
|-
|+1800
|17
|December 31
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+5000
|18
|January 7
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1400
