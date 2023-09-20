Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will look to outdo Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 291 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-best .502 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .275 batting average leads the majors.

Atlanta has the top offense in MLB action, scoring 5.8 runs per game (875 total runs).

The Braves are the top team in MLB play this season with a .343 on-base percentage.

Braves batters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the majors.

Atlanta has a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 16th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.289).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder (12-4) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 30th start of the season. He's put together a 3.50 ERA in 167 1/3 innings pitched, with 126 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Elder is trying to record his 17th quality start of the year.

Elder is seeking his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the hill.

In six of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/15/2023 Marlins L 9-6 Away Bryce Elder Johnny Cueto 9/16/2023 Marlins L 11-5 Away Jared Shuster Bryan Hoeing 9/17/2023 Marlins L 16-2 Away Charlie Morton Jesús Luzardo 9/18/2023 Phillies L 7-1 Home Kyle Wright Zack Wheeler 9/19/2023 Phillies W 9-3 Home Spencer Strider Cristopher Sanchez 9/20/2023 Phillies - Home Bryce Elder Aaron Nola 9/21/2023 Nationals - Away Max Fried Jake Irvin 9/22/2023 Nationals - Away Charlie Morton Trevor Williams 9/23/2023 Nationals - Away Kyle Wright Patrick Corbin 9/24/2023 Nationals - Away Max Fried Joan Adon 9/26/2023 Cubs - Home Bryce Elder Justin Steele

