The Philadelphia Phillies (82-69) will look for continued production from a slugger on a hot streak versus the Atlanta Braves (97-54) on Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET, at Truist Park. Bryce Harper is currently on a two-game homer streak.

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (12-4) versus the Phillies and Aaron Nola (12-9).

Braves vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (12-4, 3.50 ERA) vs Nola - PHI (12-9, 4.62 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

The Braves' Elder (12-4) will make his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed nine hits in five innings against the Miami Marlins.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 29 games this season with a 3.50 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .241.

He has 16 quality starts in 29 chances this season.

Elder has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 29 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Bryce Elder vs. Phillies

The Phillies have scored 740 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB. They have 1335 hits, fifth in baseball, with 204 home runs (ninth in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Phillies in one game, and they have gone 3-for-23 over seven innings.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola

Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 31st of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.62 ERA and 186 strikeouts through 181 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.62, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 30 games this season. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.

Nola has 13 quality starts under his belt this season.

Nola has put up 25 starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

In three of his 30 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

The 30-year-old's 4.62 ERA ranks 38th, 1.182 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.

Aaron Nola vs. Braves

He will face a Braves offense that ranks first in the league with 875 total runs scored while batting .275 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .502 slugging percentage (first in MLB action) and has hit a total of 291 home runs (first in the league).

Nola has a 3.75 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP against the Braves this season in 12 innings pitched, allowing a .222 batting average over two appearances.

