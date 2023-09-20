The Cleveland Browns have +4000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 20.

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland compiled a 7-9-0 ATS record last year.

A total of eight Browns games last season hit the over.

Cleveland ranked 14th in total offense (349.1 yards per game) and 14th in total defense (331.2 yards allowed per game) last season.

Last season the Browns were 4-4 at home and 3-6 away.

Cleveland put up a 3-4 record as the favored team, and posted a 3-6 record as underdogs.

In the AFC North the Browns were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 4-8.

Browns Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Amari Cooper had 78 catches for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game) and nine touchdowns.

Donovan Peoples-Jones had 61 catches for 839 yards (49.4 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.

In six games a season ago, Deshaun Watson passed for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), with seven touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 58.2%.

David Njoku had 58 receptions for 628 yards (44.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 14 games.

On defense last year, Myles Garrett helped keep opposing offenses in check with 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and four passes defended in 16 games.

Browns Player Futures

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Bengals W 24-3 +2000 2 September 18 @ Steelers L 26-22 +4000 3 September 24 Titans - +6600 4 October 1 Ravens - +1400 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 49ers - +600 7 October 22 @ Colts - +15000 8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +4000 9 November 5 Cardinals - +100000 10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1400 11 November 19 Steelers - +4000 12 November 26 @ Broncos - +12500 13 December 3 @ Rams - +8000 14 December 10 Jaguars - +2500 15 December 17 Bears - +25000 16 December 24 @ Texans - +75000 17 December 28 Jets - +6600 18 January 7 @ Bengals - +2000

