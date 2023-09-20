Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox hit the field on Wednesday at Nationals Park against Josiah Gray, who is projected to start for the Washington Nationals. First pitch is set for 1:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog White Sox have +105 odds to upset. The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Nationals vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Nationals -125 +105 9 -120 +100 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Nationals have been favored just once and won that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Nationals and their opponents are 2-7-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Nationals are 1-1-0 against the spread. The average over/under set by sportsbooks in Washington's past three games has been 8.8, a run during which the Nationals and their opponents have finished under every time.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have won 80% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (8-2).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Washington has gone 5-2 (71.4%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Nationals' implied win probability is 55.6%.

Washington has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 150 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 70 of those games (70-74-6).

The Nationals have put together a 9-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.2% of the time).

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-44 35-41 31-32 36-52 44-54 23-30

