Browns Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 21 the Cleveland Browns' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +4000, put them 13th in the NFL.
Watch the Browns this season on Fubo!
Browns Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +350
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Browns to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Cleveland Betting Insights
- Cleveland covered seven times in 17 games with a spread last season.
- A total of eight Browns games last season went over the point total.
- Cleveland put up 349.1 yards per game on offense last season (14th in NFL), and it ranked 14th on defense with 331.2 yards allowed per game.
- The Browns collected four wins at home last year and three on the road.
- As the underdog in the game, Cleveland went 3-6. When favored, the Browns were 3-4.
- The Browns were 4-8 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.
Browns Impact Players
- Amari Cooper had 78 receptions for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games last year.
- Donovan Peoples-Jones had 61 receptions for 839 yards (49.4 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.
- On the ground, Kareem Hunt scored three touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 468 yards (27.5 per game).
- Deshaun Watson passed for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), completing 58.2% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games.
- On defense last year, Myles Garrett helped keep opposing offenses in check with 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and four passes defended in 16 games.
Bet on Browns to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Browns Player Futures
|David Njoku Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Myles Garrett MVP Odds
|Deshaun Watson MVP Odds
|Amari Cooper Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Cedric Tillman Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
|Elijah Moore Offensive Player of the Year Odds
2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Bengals
|W 24-3
|+2000
|2
|September 18
|@ Steelers
|L 26-22
|+4000
|3
|September 24
|Titans
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Ravens
|-
|+1400
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|October 15
|49ers
|-
|+600
|7
|October 22
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|8
|October 29
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|9
|November 5
|Cardinals
|-
|+100000
|10
|November 12
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1400
|11
|November 19
|Steelers
|-
|+4000
|12
|November 26
|@ Broncos
|-
|+12500
|13
|December 3
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 10
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|15
|December 17
|Bears
|-
|+25000
|16
|December 24
|@ Texans
|-
|+75000
|17
|December 28
|Jets
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Bengals
|-
|+2000
Odds are current as of September 21 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.