MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Thursday, September 21
Today's MLB lineup has a lot in store. Among those games is the San Francisco Giants playing the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Information on how to watch today's MLB action is available for you.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Tampa Bay Rays (93-60) host the Los Angeles Angels (69-83)
The Angels hope to get a road victory at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.322 AVG, 20 HR, 75 RBI)
- LAA Key Player: Brandon Drury (.260 AVG, 23 HR, 75 RBI)
|TB Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-255
|+209
|7.5
The St. Louis Cardinals (67-85) face the Milwaukee Brewers (86-66)
The Brewers will look to pick up a road win at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Thursday at 1:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.269 AVG, 26 HR, 93 RBI)
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.272 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI)
|STL Moneyline
|MIL Moneyline
|Total
|-114
|-106
|8.5
The New York Yankees (76-76) host the Toronto Blue Jays (85-67)
The Blue Jays will look to pick up a road win at Yankee Stadium versus the Yankees on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.273 AVG, 25 HR, 66 RBI)
- TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.264 AVG, 24 HR, 90 RBI)
|NYY Moneyline
|TOR Moneyline
|Total
|-136
|+115
|7.5
The Washington Nationals (68-85) take on the Atlanta Braves (97-55)
The Braves will take to the field at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.271 AVG, 26 HR, 84 RBI)
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.337 AVG, 39 HR, 100 RBI)
|ATL Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-266
|+216
|9
The Philadelphia Phillies (83-69) take on the New York Mets (71-81)
The Mets will look to pick up a road win at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.197 AVG, 45 HR, 99 RBI)
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.222 AVG, 45 HR, 114 RBI)
|PHI Moneyline
|NYM Moneyline
|Total
|-173
|+147
|9
The Cleveland Guardians (72-81) host the Baltimore Orioles (95-57)
The Orioles hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.275 AVG, 24 HR, 78 RBI)
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.270 AVG, 19 HR, 75 RBI)
The Chicago Cubs (79-73) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (71-81)
The Pirates will take to the field at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.310 AVG, 26 HR, 94 RBI)
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.271 AVG, 22 HR, 78 RBI)
|CHC Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-168
|+141
|8.5
The Oakland Athletics (46-106) face the Detroit Tigers (71-81)
The Tigers will take to the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.241 AVG, 27 HR, 62 RBI)
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.234 AVG, 29 HR, 86 RBI)
|DET Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-178
|+150
|7.5
The Los Angeles Dodgers (93-58) face the San Francisco Giants (76-76)
The Giants will hit the field at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.310 AVG, 39 HR, 103 RBI)
- SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.289 AVG, 22 HR, 57 RBI)
|LAD Moneyline
|SF Moneyline
|Total
|-185
|+156
|9
