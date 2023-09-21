Thursday's game at Nationals Park has the Atlanta Braves (97-55) going head to head against the Washington Nationals (68-85) at 7:05 PM ET (on September 21). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 win for the Braves, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Max Fried (7-1) to the mound, while Jake Irvin (3-6) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Nationals vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 2-6.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its foes are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Nationals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Nationals have been victorious in 57, or 41.9%, of the 136 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has been victorious three times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +220 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Washington scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (659 total, 4.3 per game).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.95 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

