Thursday's game at Nationals Park has the Atlanta Braves (97-55) going head to head against the Washington Nationals (68-85) at 7:05 PM ET (on September 21). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 win for the Braves, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Max Fried (7-1) to the mound, while Jake Irvin (3-6) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
  • Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
  • How to Watch on TV: MASN
Nationals vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Braves

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

  • In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 2-6.
  • When it comes to the total, Washington and its foes are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 contests.
  • The Nationals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.
  • The Nationals have been victorious in 57, or 41.9%, of the 136 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Washington has been victorious three times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +220 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
  • Washington scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (659 total, 4.3 per game).
  • The Nationals have pitched to a 4.95 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 16 @ Brewers L 9-5 Trevor Williams vs Corbin Burnes
September 17 @ Brewers W 2-1 Patrick Corbin vs Brandon Woodruff
September 18 White Sox L 6-1 Joan Adon vs Mike Clevinger
September 19 White Sox W 4-3 Jackson Rutledge vs José Ureña
September 20 White Sox W 13-3 Josiah Gray vs Michael Kopech
September 21 Braves - Jake Irvin vs Max Fried
September 22 Braves - Patrick Corbin vs Charlie Morton
September 23 Braves - Joan Adon vs Kyle Wright
September 24 Braves - Joan Adon vs Spencer Strider
September 26 @ Orioles - Jackson Rutledge vs Kyle Bradish
September 27 @ Orioles - Josiah Gray vs Grayson Rodriguez

