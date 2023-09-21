A pair of hot hitters, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Lane Thomas, will try to keep it going when the Atlanta Braves play the Washington Nationals on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.

The Nationals have been listed as +200 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Braves (-250). Atlanta is a 2.5-run favorite (at +100 odds). The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -250 +200 9 -115 -105 -2.5 +100 -120

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Nationals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have won in 57, or 41.9%, of the 136 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Washington has won four of its 11 games, or 36.4%, when it's the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Washington's games have gone over the total in 71 of its 151 chances.

In 16 games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 9-7-0 against the spread.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-44 35-41 32-32 36-52 45-54 23-30

