Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals take the field on Thursday at Nationals Park against Max Fried, who is projected to start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Nationals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 143 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 427 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 22nd in MLB with a .395 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals' .253 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

Washington ranks 21st in the majors with 659 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.

Washington has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.95 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.460 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals' Jake Irvin (3-6) will make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed three hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Irvin has made 15 starts of five or more innings in 23 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Brewers L 9-5 Away Trevor Williams Corbin Burnes 9/17/2023 Brewers W 2-1 Away Patrick Corbin Brandon Woodruff 9/18/2023 White Sox L 6-1 Home Joan Adon Mike Clevinger 9/19/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Home Jackson Rutledge José Ureña 9/20/2023 White Sox W 13-3 Home Josiah Gray Michael Kopech 9/21/2023 Braves - Home Jake Irvin Max Fried 9/22/2023 Braves - Home Patrick Corbin Charlie Morton 9/23/2023 Braves - Home Joan Adon Kyle Wright 9/24/2023 Braves - Home Joan Adon Spencer Strider 9/26/2023 Orioles - Away Jackson Rutledge Kyle Bradish 9/27/2023 Orioles - Away Josiah Gray Grayson Rodriguez

