Thursday's game features the Baltimore Orioles (95-57) and the Cleveland Guardians (72-81) matching up at Progressive Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Orioles according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on September 21.

The Orioles will call on Grayson Rodriguez (6-4) against the Guardians and Hunter Gaddis.

Orioles vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: FOX

Orioles vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Orioles 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Orioles vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Orioles Performance Insights

The Orioles have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Orioles' last 10 games.

The Orioles have entered the game as favorites 75 times this season and won 51, or 68%, of those games.

Baltimore has entered 30 games this season favored by -165 or more and is 23-7 in those contests.

The Orioles have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Baltimore has scored 776 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Orioles' 4.01 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Guardians Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 matchups.

The Guardians have come away with 32 wins in the 73 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Cleveland has won five of 15 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Cleveland is No. 27 in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (626 total runs).

The Guardians have pitched to a 3.95 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 16 Rays W 8-0 Grayson Rodriguez vs Tyler Glasnow September 17 Rays W 5-4 Dean Kremer vs Zack Littell September 18 @ Astros W 8-7 John Means vs Justin Verlander September 19 @ Astros W 9-5 Kyle Gibson vs Hunter Brown September 20 @ Astros L 2-1 Kyle Bradish vs Cristian Javier September 21 @ Guardians - Grayson Rodriguez vs Hunter Gaddis September 22 @ Guardians - Dean Kremer vs Shane Bieber September 23 @ Guardians - John Means vs Cal Quantrill September 24 @ Guardians - Kyle Gibson vs Logan Allen September 26 Nationals - Kyle Bradish vs Jackson Rutledge September 27 Nationals - Grayson Rodriguez vs Josiah Gray

Guardians Schedule