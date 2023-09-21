As of September 21 the Pittsburgh Steelers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +4000, place them 13th in the league.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh won 10 games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.

A total of seven Steelers games last season hit the over.

Pittsburgh ranked 23rd in total offense (322.6 yards per game) and 13th in total defense (330.4 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Steelers picked up four wins at home last year and five away.

Pittsburgh was 5-6 as underdogs and 4-2 as favorites.

The Steelers were 3-3 in the AFC North and 5-7 in the AFC overall.

Steelers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Najee Harris ran for 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Harris also had 41 catches for 229 yards and three TDs.

Kenny Pickett passed for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), completing 63.0% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games.

On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and accumulated 237 yards.

In 17 games a season ago, George Pickens had 52 catches for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns.

In the passing game, Pat Freiermuth scored two TDs, hauling in 63 balls for 732 yards (48.8 per game).

On defense last year, Alex Highsmith helped lead the way with 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 17 games.

Steelers Player Futures

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers L 30-7 +600 2 September 18 Browns W 26-22 +4000 3 September 24 @ Raiders - +10000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +75000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1400 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Rams - +8000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +2500 9 November 2 Titans - +6600 10 November 12 Packers - +4000 11 November 19 @ Browns - +4000 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +2000 13 December 3 Cardinals - +100000 14 December 7 Patriots - +10000 15 December 17 @ Colts - +15000 16 December 23 Bengals - +2000 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +4000 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1400

