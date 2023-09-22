Friday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (98-55) and Washington Nationals (68-86) going head to head at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on September 22.

The probable pitchers are Charlie Morton (14-12) for the Braves and Patrick Corbin (10-13) for the Nationals.

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
  • Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
  • How to Watch on TV: MASN
Braves vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Nationals

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

  • The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.
  • In their last game with a spread, the Braves covered the spread.
  • The Braves have won 90, or 65.2%, of the 138 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • This season Atlanta has won 25 of its 32 games, or 78.1%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Braves.
  • Atlanta leads MLB with 890 runs scored this season.
  • The Braves' 4.12 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 17 @ Marlins L 16-2 Charlie Morton vs Jesús Luzardo
September 18 Phillies L 7-1 Kyle Wright vs Zack Wheeler
September 19 Phillies W 9-3 Spencer Strider vs Cristopher Sanchez
September 20 Phillies L 6-5 Bryce Elder vs Aaron Nola
September 21 @ Nationals W 10-3 Max Fried vs Jake Irvin
September 22 @ Nationals - Charlie Morton vs Patrick Corbin
September 23 @ Nationals - Kyle Wright vs Joan Adon
September 24 @ Nationals - Spencer Strider vs Joan Adon
September 26 Cubs - Bryce Elder vs Justin Steele
September 27 Cubs - Max Fried vs Kyle Hendricks
September 28 Cubs - Charlie Morton vs Jameson Taillon

