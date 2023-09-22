West Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kanawha County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Kanawha County, West Virginia this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Kanawha County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
George Washington High School at South Charleston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: South Charleston, WV
- Conference: Mountain State
