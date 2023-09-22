West Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mercer County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Mercer County, West Virginia this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mercer County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Princeton Senior High School at Tazewell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Tazewell, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.