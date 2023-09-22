Nationals vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 22
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Friday's game features the Atlanta Braves (98-55) and the Washington Nationals (68-86) squaring off at Nationals Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-5 win for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on September 22.
The probable pitchers are Charlie Morton (14-12) for the Braves and Patrick Corbin (10-13) for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Braves 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 1-7.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The Nationals have put together a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their past 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in two of those games).
- The Nationals have come away with 57 wins in the 137 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Washington has come away with a win four times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.
- Averaging 4.3 runs per game (662 total), Washington is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB.
- Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.98 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 17
|@ Brewers
|W 2-1
|Patrick Corbin vs Brandon Woodruff
|September 18
|White Sox
|L 6-1
|Joan Adon vs Mike Clevinger
|September 19
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Jackson Rutledge vs José Ureña
|September 20
|White Sox
|W 13-3
|Josiah Gray vs Michael Kopech
|September 21
|Braves
|L 10-3
|Jake Irvin vs Max Fried
|September 22
|Braves
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Charlie Morton
|September 23
|Braves
|-
|Joan Adon vs Kyle Wright
|September 24
|Braves
|-
|Joan Adon vs Spencer Strider
|September 26
|@ Orioles
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Kyle Bradish
|September 27
|@ Orioles
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Grayson Rodriguez
|September 29
|@ Braves
|-
|TBA vs TBA
