Friday's game features the Atlanta Braves (98-55) and the Washington Nationals (68-86) squaring off at Nationals Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-5 win for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on September 22.

The probable pitchers are Charlie Morton (14-12) for the Braves and Patrick Corbin (10-13) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

MASN

Nationals vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 1-7.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Nationals have put together a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their past 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in two of those games).

The Nationals have come away with 57 wins in the 137 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has come away with a win four times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (662 total), Washington is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB.

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.98 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule