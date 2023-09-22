Charlie Morton will start for the Atlanta Braves on Friday against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

The favored Braves have -250 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +200. Atlanta (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. The total for the matchup has been set at 9.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: MASN

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -250 +200 9.5 -110 -110 -2.5 -105 -115

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 1-7.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Nationals have put together a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in two of those games).

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 137 games this year and have walked away with the win 57 times (41.6%) in those games.

This season, Washington has won four of its 12 games, or 33.3%, when it's the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Games involving Washington have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 72 of 152 chances this season.

The Nationals have an against the spread record of 9-8-0 in 17 games with a line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-45 35-41 32-32 36-53 45-54 23-31

