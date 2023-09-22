The Atlanta Braves versus Washington Nationals game on Friday at 7:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Ronald Acuna Jr. and Lane Thomas.

Nationals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 144 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Washington ranks 23rd in the majors with a .394 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals rank 12th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

Washington ranks 21st in the majors with 662 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Washington has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.98 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.466 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Patrick Corbin (10-13) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 31st start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in six innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Corbin will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 30 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2023 Brewers W 2-1 Away Patrick Corbin Brandon Woodruff 9/18/2023 White Sox L 6-1 Home Joan Adon Mike Clevinger 9/19/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Home Jackson Rutledge José Ureña 9/20/2023 White Sox W 13-3 Home Josiah Gray Michael Kopech 9/21/2023 Braves L 10-3 Home Jake Irvin Max Fried 9/22/2023 Braves - Home Patrick Corbin Charlie Morton 9/23/2023 Braves - Home Joan Adon Kyle Wright 9/24/2023 Braves - Home Joan Adon Spencer Strider 9/26/2023 Orioles - Away Josiah Gray Kyle Bradish 9/27/2023 Orioles - Away Jake Irvin Grayson Rodriguez 9/29/2023 Braves - Away - -

