Ronald Acuna Jr. will lead the charge for the Atlanta Braves (98-55) on Friday, September 22, when they square off against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (68-86) at Nationals Park at 7:05 PM ET.

The Braves are -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Nationals (+200). Atlanta is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with -105 odds). The over/under is 9 runs for the contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Nationals vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (14-12, 3.66 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (10-13, 5.05 ERA)

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Nationals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -250 +200 Braves (-2.5) 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 138 games this season and won 90 (65.2%) of those contests.

The Braves have gone 25-7 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter (78.1% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 4-5 over the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total eight times.

The Nationals have won in 57, or 41.6%, of the 137 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 4-8 when favored by +200 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 16th 4th

