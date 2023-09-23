Currently the Cleveland Browns have been given +4000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland covered seven times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Last season, eight Browns games hit the over.

From an offensive standpoint, Cleveland ranked 14th in the NFL with 349.1 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 14th in total defense (331.2 yards allowed per contest).

At home last year, the Browns were 4-4. Away, they were 3-6.

Cleveland posted three wins as the favorite (in seven games) and three wins as an underdog (nine games).

The Browns were 4-8 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Browns Impact Players

Amari Cooper had 78 catches for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games last year.

Donovan Peoples-Jones had 61 catches for 839 yards (49.4 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.

On the ground, Kareem Hunt scored three touchdowns a season ago and picked up 468 yards (27.5 per game).

Deshaun Watson passed for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), completing 58.2% of his throws, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games.

In 16 games last year, Myles Garrett totaled 16.0 sacks to go with 18.0 TFL and 60 tackles.

Browns Player Futures

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Bengals W 24-3 +2000 2 September 18 @ Steelers L 26-22 +4000 3 September 24 Titans - +6600 4 October 1 Ravens - +1200 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 49ers - +600 7 October 22 @ Colts - +15000 8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +4000 9 November 5 Cardinals - +100000 10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1200 11 November 19 Steelers - +4000 12 November 26 @ Broncos - +12500 13 December 3 @ Rams - +8000 14 December 10 Jaguars - +2500 15 December 17 Bears - +25000 16 December 24 @ Texans - +75000 17 December 28 Jets - +6600 18 January 7 @ Bengals - +2000

