The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-0) take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-2) at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Marshall ranks 60th in total offense (402.5 yards per game) and 28th in total defense (284.5 yards allowed per game) this year. In terms of total yards, Virginia Tech ranks 107th in the FBS (324.3 total yards per game) and 63rd on defense (341.3 total yards allowed per game).

For more details on this contest, keep reading.

Marshall vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Marshall vs. Virginia Tech Key Statistics

Marshall Virginia Tech 402.5 (129th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.3 (107th) 284.5 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 341.3 (64th) 138 (86th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 83 (124th) 264.5 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.3 (66th) 2 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (61st) 2 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (82nd)

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher leads Marshall with 446 yards (223 ypg) on 43-of-63 passing with one touchdown and one interception this season. He also has 46 rushing yards on 20 carries.

Rasheen Ali has 222 rushing yards on 36 carries with five touchdowns. He's also added five catches for 47 yards (23.5 per game).

Cade Conley's team-leading 114 yards as a receiver have come on nine catches (out of 10 targets).

Charles Montgomery has caught seven passes for 97 yards (48.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Caleb McMillan has compiled four grabs for 85 yards, an average of 42.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Grant Wells has recored 494 passing yards, or 164.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 53.2% of his passes and has collected five touchdowns with two interceptions.

Bhayshul Tuten has rushed 38 times for 104 yards, with one touchdown. He's also tacked on three catches for 50 yards and one touchdown.

Kyron Drones has run for 89 yards across 26 carries.

Jaylin Lane's 123 receiving yards (41 yards per game) are best on his team. He has nine receptions on 12 targets with two touchdowns.

Da'Quan Felton has seven receptions (on 20 targets) for a total of 118 yards (39.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Dae'Quan Wright has racked up 112 reciving yards (37.3 ypg) this season.

