The No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0) host the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Ohio State has been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking 20th-best in scoring offense (40.3 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (6.7 points allowed per game). Notre Dame has dominated on both offense and defense this season, ranking 16th-best in total offense (508.8 total yards per game) and fourth-best in total defense (234.3 total yards allowed per game).

We dig deep into all of the info you need to know about this contest below

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Watch this game on Fubo City: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Key Statistics

Ohio State Notre Dame 474.7 (38th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 508.8 (1st) 223.7 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.3 (46th) 156.7 (71st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.5 (26th) 318 (17th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 304.3 (21st) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (10th) 5 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (47th)

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has recorded 815 yards (271.7 ypg) on 53-of-76 passing with six touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has racked up 191 yards on 30 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner.

DeaMonte Trayanum has piled up 133 yards on 19 carries, scoring one time.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has hauled in 14 receptions for 304 yards (101.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Cade Stover has caught 10 passes for 188 yards (62.7 yards per game) this year.

Emeka Egbuka's 12 receptions have yielded 167 yards and three touchdowns.

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has racked up 1,061 yards (265.3 per game) while completing 71.1% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes this season.

Audric Estime has rushed 63 times for 521 yards, with five touchdowns.

Jeremiyah Love has run for 119 yards across 18 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Chris Tyree paces his team with 216 receiving yards on eight catches with two touchdowns.

Jayden Thomas has racked up 188 receiving yards (47 yards per game) and one touchdown on 12 receptions.

Tobias Merriweather's five receptions (on eight targets) have netted him 131 yards (32.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

