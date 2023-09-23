At +4000, the Pittsburgh Steelers are No. 13 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 23.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh compiled a 10-6-1 ATS record last year.

Steelers games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

Pittsburgh put up 322.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 23rd in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 13th, giving up 330.4 yards per contest.

The Steelers collected four wins at home last year and five away.

Pittsburgh picked up four wins as the favorite (in six games) and five wins as an underdog (11 games).

In the AFC North the Steelers were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.

Steelers Impact Players

On the ground, Najee Harris had seven touchdowns and 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) last year.

In addition, Harris had 41 catches for 229 yards and three touchdowns.

Kenny Pickett passed for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), completing 63.0% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games.

On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and accumulated 237 yards.

George Pickens had 52 catches for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

Pat Freiermuth had 63 receptions for 732 yards (48.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.

Alex Highsmith had 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended last year.

Steelers Player Futures

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers L 30-7 +600 2 September 18 Browns W 26-22 +4000 3 September 24 @ Raiders - +10000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +75000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1200 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Rams - +8000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +2500 9 November 2 Titans - +6600 10 November 12 Packers - +4000 11 November 19 @ Browns - +4000 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +2000 13 December 3 Cardinals - +100000 14 December 7 Patriots - +10000 15 December 17 @ Colts - +15000 16 December 23 Bengals - +2000 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +4000 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1200

