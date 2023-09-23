OVC Games Today: How to Watch OVC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 4
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
As we enter Week 4 of the college football season, there are five games involving teams from the OVC on the schedule. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.
OVC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Lindenwood Lions at Illinois State Redbirds
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|McNeese Cowboys at Eastern Illinois Panthers
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Eastern Kentucky Colonels
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UT Martin Skyhawks at North Alabama Lions
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Kennesaw State Owls at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
