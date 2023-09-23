Week 4 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in West Virginia
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Week 4 college football schedule features top teams in action, including fans watching from West Virginia. Among those contests is the Virginia Tech Hokies playing the Marshall Thundering Herd.
College Football Games to Watch in West Virginia on TV This Week
Virginia Tech Hokies at Marshall Thundering Herd
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Marshall (-5.5)
Texas Tech Red Raiders at West Virginia Mountaineers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Texas Tech (-5.5)
