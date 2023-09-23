Our computer model predicts the West Virginia Mountaineers will take down the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday, September 23 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

West Virginia vs. Texas Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction West Virginia (+5.5) Under (55.5) West Virginia 28, Texas Tech 25

Week 4 Big 12 Predictions

West Virginia Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Mountaineers based on the moneyline is 35.7%.

The Mountaineers are 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

West Virginia is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this season.

The Mountaineers have hit the over in two of two games with a set total (100%).

The average point total for the West Virginia this season is 3.5 points lower than this game's over/under.

Texas Tech Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Red Raiders have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

The Red Raiders are winless against the spread this season.

Texas Tech has yet to cover the spread when they are at least 5.5-point favorites (0-1).

The Red Raiders have had one game (out of two) hit the over this year.

The point total average for Texas Tech games this season is 59.5, four points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Mountaineers vs. Red Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas Tech 34.7 25.3 35.5 20.5 33 35 West Virginia 29.3 20.3 36.5 11.5 15 38

