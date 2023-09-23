West Virginia vs. Texas Tech Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 23
Our computer model predicts the West Virginia Mountaineers will take down the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday, September 23 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.
West Virginia vs. Texas Tech Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|West Virginia (+5.5)
|Under (55.5)
|West Virginia 28, Texas Tech 25
Week 4 Big 12 Predictions
West Virginia Betting Info (2023)
- The implied probability of a win by the Mountaineers based on the moneyline is 35.7%.
- The Mountaineers are 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
- West Virginia is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this season.
- The Mountaineers have hit the over in two of two games with a set total (100%).
- The average point total for the West Virginia this season is 3.5 points lower than this game's over/under.
Texas Tech Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Red Raiders have an implied win probability of 69.2%.
- The Red Raiders are winless against the spread this season.
- Texas Tech has yet to cover the spread when they are at least 5.5-point favorites (0-1).
- The Red Raiders have had one game (out of two) hit the over this year.
- The point total average for Texas Tech games this season is 59.5, four points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Mountaineers vs. Red Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Texas Tech
|34.7
|25.3
|35.5
|20.5
|33
|35
|West Virginia
|29.3
|20.3
|36.5
|11.5
|15
|38
