The Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-2) square off against a fellow Big 12 foe when they visit the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Texas Tech is totaling 434.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks 45th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Red Raiders rank 86th, allowing 378.0 yards per contest. With 379.3 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, West Virginia ranks 77th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 44th, giving up 307.7 total yards per game.

See how to watch this game on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

West Virginia vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

West Virginia vs. Texas Tech Key Statistics

West Virginia Texas Tech 379.3 (83rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 434.3 (60th) 307.7 (42nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.0 (84th) 200.3 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.7 (65th) 179.0 (111th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 271.7 (39th) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (95th) 5 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (47th)

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene leads West Virginia with 402 yards on 26-of-47 passing with four touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 105 rushing yards (35.0 ypg) on 21 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

CJ Donaldson has rushed 49 times for 239 yards, with two touchdowns.

Jahiem White has piled up 110 yards (on 12 attempts) with one touchdown.

Hudson Clement has collected six receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 187 (62.3 yards per game). He's been targeted nine times and has three touchdowns.

Kole Taylor has collected 107 receiving yards (35.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on eight receptions.

Devin Carter's nine targets have resulted in seven catches for 105 yards.

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Tyler Shough has been a dual threat for Texas Tech so far this season. He has 743 passing yards, completing 60.7% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 137 yards (45.7 ypg) on 44 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Tahj Brooks has racked up 263 yards on 36 carries while finding the end zone one time as a runner.

Jerand Bradley has hauled in 17 receptions for 211 yards (70.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Jordan Brown has caught eight passes for 124 yards (41.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Myles Price has been the target of 20 passes and racked up 12 receptions for 118 yards, an average of 39.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas Tech or West Virginia gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.