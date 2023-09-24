The Cleveland Browns (1-1) square off against the Tennessee Titans (1-1) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 38 points.

As you prepare to do some live betting during the Browns' upcoming matchup versus Titans, check out the column below, where we offer numbers to help you with your in-game betting decisions.

Browns vs. Titans Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the Browns were leading after the first quarter in seven games, were losing after the first quarter in two games, and were tied after the first quarter in eight games .

Cleveland averaged four points in the first quarter last season. Meanwhile, on defense, it gave up an average of 2.3 points in the first quarter.

At the conclusion of the first quarter last year, the Titans had the lead eight times, trailed three times, and were knotted up six times.

The Titans' offense averaged 4.9 points in the first quarter last year. Defensively, they gave up 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

Digging into second-quarter scoring, the Browns outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games and lost the second quarter in 12 games last season.

Cleveland averaged 5.4 points on offense and allowed an average of 7.8 points on defense in the second quarter last season.

In 17 games last year, the Titans outscored their opponent in the second quarter eight times, lost six times, and tied three times.

The Titans averaged 6.7 points on offense and surrendered an average of 6.5 points on defense in the second quarter last season.

3rd Quarter

Out of 17 games last season, the Browns won the third quarter seven times, were outscored nine times, and tied one time.

In the third quarter last year, Cleveland averaged 3.9 points on offense (22nd-ranked). Defensively, it surrendered an average of 5.9 points (29th-ranked) in the third quarter.

In 17 games last season, the Titans won the third quarter four times, lost eight times, and tied five times.

On offense, the Titans averaged 3.8 points in the third quarter (23rd-ranked) last year. They surrendered 5.8 points on average in the third quarter (28th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Last year, the Browns won the fourth quarter in four games, lost that quarter in 11 games, and they tied in that quarter in two games.

In the fourth quarter last year, Cleveland averaged 6.1 points on offense and surrendered an average of 7.9 points on defense.

The Titans won the fourth quarter in five games last season, lost that quarter in nine games, and tied in that quarter in three games.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Titans averaged 2.6 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 4.9 points on defense.

Browns vs. Titans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Browns had the lead five times, were behind nine times, and were tied three times at the completion of the first half last season.

In the first half last season, Cleveland averaged 9.4 points scored on offense. On defense, the team gave up an average of 10.1 points in the first half.

The Titans led after the first half in eight games last season (5-3 in those contests), were losing after the first half in seven games (2-5), and were tied after the first half in two games (0-2).

The Titans' offense averaged 11.6 points in the first half last season. Defensively, they surrendered 9.8 points on average in the first half.

2nd Half

Out of 17 games last year, the Browns outscored their opponent in the second half four times (4-0 record in those games), were outscored 11 times (2-9), and tied two times (1-1).

In the second half last year, Cleveland averaged 10 points scored on offense. It gave up an average of 13.8 points on defense in the second half.

In 17 games last season, the Titans outscored their opponent in the second half four times (3-1 record in those games), lost the second half 12 times (3-9), and tied the second half one time (1-0).

The Titans averaged 6.4 points on offense and gave up an average of 10.7 points on defense in the second half last year.

