Browns vs. Titans Injury Report — Week 3
Scan the injury report for the Cleveland Browns (1-1), which currently has 10 players listed, as the Browns prepare for their matchup with the Tennessee Titans (1-1) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, September 24 at 1:00 PM .
The Browns were beaten by the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-22 in their last outing.
The Titans' last game was a 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jedrick Wills Jr.
|OT
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|James Hudson
|OT
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Anthony Walker
|LB
|Pectoral
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Za'Darius Smith
|DE
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|Groin
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Sione Takitaki
|LB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Juan Thornhill
|S
|Calf
|Full Participation In Practice
|Greg Newsome II
|CB
|Elbow
|Out
|David Njoku
|TE
|Nir - rest
|Full Participation In Practice
|Siaki Ika
|DT
|Foot
|Full Participation In Practice
Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|Toe
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Kristian Fulton
|CB
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Amani Hooker
|DB
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
|Luke Gifford
|LB
|Quad
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Denico Autry
|DL
|Foot
|Questionable
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Teair Tart
|DT
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Kearis Jackson
|WR
|Ankle
|Out
|Anthony Kendall
|CB
|Hip
|Questionable
|Peter Skoronski
|OL
|Abdomen
|Out
|Harold Landry
|OLB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
Browns vs. Titans Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Browns Season Insights (2022)
- The Browns compiled 349.1 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 14th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they ranked 14th, allowing 331.2 yards per game.
- On offense, Cleveland ranked 18th in the NFL with 21.2 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 20th in points allowed (331.2 points allowed per contest).
- The Browns ranked 22nd in passing yards last year (202.6 per game), but they played really well on defense, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 196.2 passing yards allowed per game.
- Cleveland put up 146.5 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it sixth in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 25th, allowing 135 rushing yards per game.
- With 20 forced turnovers (20th in NFL) against 21 turnovers committed (eighth in NFL) last season, the Browns' -1 turnover margin ranked 16th in the NFL.
Browns vs. Titans Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Browns (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Browns (-175), Titans (+145)
- Total: 38.5 points
