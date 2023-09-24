Amari Cooper and the Cleveland Browns will host Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, in a battle featuring two of the best offensive players in football last year.

See player props for the Browns' and Titans' top contributors in this matchup.

Jerome Ford Touchdown Odds

Ford Odds to Score First TD: +700

Ford Odds to Score Anytime TD: +350

Derrick Henry Touchdown Odds

Henry Odds to Score First TD: +550

Henry Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290

More Browns Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Amari Cooper - - 61.5 (-113) Jerome Ford - 45.5 (-113) 10.5 (-113) Kareem Hunt - 17.5 (-113) - Elijah Moore - - 38.5 (-113) David Njoku - - 32.5 (-113) Donovan Peoples-Jones - - 27.5 (-113) Deshaun Watson 227.5 (-113) 25.5 (-113) -

More Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Ryan Tannehill 195.5 (-113) 9.5 (-106) - Derrick Henry - 71.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) DeAndre Hopkins - - 47.5 (-113) Nick Westbrook-Ikhine - - 26.5 (-113) Treylon Burks - - 36.5 (-113) Chigoziem Okonkwo - - 27.5 (-113) Tyjae Spears - 21.5 (-113) -

